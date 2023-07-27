EngageSmart (ESMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. EngageSmart has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. On average, analysts expect EngageSmart to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of ESMT stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. EngageSmart has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,018,398.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 810,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,018,398.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,370.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $968,463. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EngageSmart by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

About EngageSmart

(Get Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.