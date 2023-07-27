Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enovis were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.68 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

