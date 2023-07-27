Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Up 1.6 %

ESGR stock opened at $260.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $271.39.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $23.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

