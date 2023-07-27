Entegris (ENTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,219.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Entegris

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $201,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Entegris by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,898,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

