Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.28

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.28 and traded as high as C$1.31. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 37,700 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Entrée Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$257.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.30.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources ( TSE:ETG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:EGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

