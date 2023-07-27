Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ENV opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.