Envestnet (ENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect Envestnet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Envestnet Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE ENV opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
