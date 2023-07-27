Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

NYSE:ENV opened at $62.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock worth $648,291. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $101,951,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $56,607,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Envestnet by 3,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 359,877 shares during the period.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.