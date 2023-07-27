EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Up 9.7%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 44,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

EnWave Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.64 million for the quarter. EnWave had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnWave Co. will post 0.0021656 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

