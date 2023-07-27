EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. EPAM Systems has set its Q2 guidance at $2.38-2.46 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $10.60-10.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAM stock opened at $232.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

