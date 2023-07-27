Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for 1st Source Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1st Source’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,676.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

