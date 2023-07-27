Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.65) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.92.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.84. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

