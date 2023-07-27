Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Argonaut Gold Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

