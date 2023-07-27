Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BTO. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.10. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.84 and a one year high of C$5.87.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$640.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$561.60 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.63%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.