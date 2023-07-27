Ero Copper (ERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. On average, analysts expect Ero Copper to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ero Copper Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
