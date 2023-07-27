Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%.

TSE:ERO opened at C$29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.73.

ERO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.95.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

