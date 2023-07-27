Ero Copper (ERO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ero Copper to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
TSE:ERO opened at C$29.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.