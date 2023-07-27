ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.90 and a twelve month high of $106.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

