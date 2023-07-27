ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $101.02 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.90 and a 12 month high of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

