ESG Planning Sells 6,720 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ESG Planning cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of ESG Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $128.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

