Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLRAF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essentra in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Essentra in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 295 ($3.78) to GBX 255 ($3.27) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

