ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stake Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,828,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,742,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HACK stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

