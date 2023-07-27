Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.78

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.78 and traded as high as $21.48. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 20,431 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Euroseas Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $148.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter. Euroseas had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. Euroseas’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESEA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

