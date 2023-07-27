Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

