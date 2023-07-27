Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,389 shares of company stock worth $1,428,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.