Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Short Interest Up 39.5% in July

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exagen by 7.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Exagen by 30.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 93,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Stock Performance

XGN opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Exagen has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Exagen had a negative net margin of 90.98% and a negative return on equity of 79.22%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

