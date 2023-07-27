Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Down 26.3% in July

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 30th total of 591,300 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 209.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 795.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 226,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 94.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 265,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. Exela Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -110 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

