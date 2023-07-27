Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 588,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,547,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Exela Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -110 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 89,255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,865,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,847,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 49.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 119.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,135 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,995,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 87.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,557,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 726,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

