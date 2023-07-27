Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 588,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,547,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Exela Technologies Trading Up 9.2 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.
Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $273.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -110 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies Company Profile
Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).
