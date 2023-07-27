Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.8 %

EXPE stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $124.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $204,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 68.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $4,852,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.68.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.