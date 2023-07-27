Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expion360

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Expion360 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the first quarter worth $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the first quarter worth $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Expion360 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expion360 during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Expion360 Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:XPON opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.17. Expion360 has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Expion360 Company Profile

Expion360 ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 180.75% and a negative net margin of 135.32%. Equities analysts expect that Expion360 will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

