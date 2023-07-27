Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
NYSE:EXR opened at $144.45 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Extra Space Storage
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.