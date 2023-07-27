Extra Space Storage (EXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $144.45 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.48 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

