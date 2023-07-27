Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1,693.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks Price Performance

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 26,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $557,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 883,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,560,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 2.01. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $28.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 79.08% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.