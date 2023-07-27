Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Exxaro Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:EXXAF – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Investec lowered Exxaro Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52.

Exxaro Resources Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Coal, Energy, Ferrous, TiO2 and Alkali Chemicals, and Other. The Coal segment comprises commercial Waterberg and Mpumalanga, tied, and other operations. The Energy segment involves in the equity interest from LightApp.

