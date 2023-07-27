Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,736,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $124.84 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

