FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,100,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 607.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 488.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $440.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

