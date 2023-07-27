Fangdd Network Group Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, August 4th (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, August 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, August 4th.

Fangdd Network Group Price Performance

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

