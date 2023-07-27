Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

