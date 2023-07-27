Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

