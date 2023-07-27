Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of FIHL stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

