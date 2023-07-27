Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.76.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

