Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.