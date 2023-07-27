Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.32. Approximately 10,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 18,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

