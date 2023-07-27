FIGS (FIGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIGS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $618,602.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,917,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 503,473 shares of company stock worth $4,142,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

