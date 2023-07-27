Financial Analysis: Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) and FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A -294.60% -14.83% FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $950.00 11,739.68 -$4.66 million N/A N/A FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

FluoroPharma Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardio Diagnostics.

Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of -2.16, meaning that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cardio Diagnostics and FluoroPharma Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00 FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 595.65%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.9% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FluoroPharma Medical

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

