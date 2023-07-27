Financial Analysis: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) versus CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yum! Brands and CAVA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 6 9 0 2.60 CAVA Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

Yum! Brands currently has a consensus price target of $148.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. CAVA Group has a consensus price target of $45.86, indicating a potential downside of 11.18%. Given Yum! Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yum! Brands is more favorable than CAVA Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Yum! Brands and CAVA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 17.67% -14.97% 22.46% CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yum! Brands and CAVA Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 5.62 $1.33 billion $4.25 32.31 CAVA Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than CAVA Group.

Summary

Yum! Brands beats CAVA Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc. owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

