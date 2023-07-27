Financial Comparison: The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL)

Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Monarch America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Monarch America and The Hackett Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch America N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group 13.29% 32.61% 17.92%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hackett Group $293.74 million 2.15 $40.80 million $1.25 18.55

This table compares Monarch America and The Hackett Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Monarch America and The Hackett Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch America 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hackett Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Hackett Group has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.65%.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Monarch America on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch America

(Get Free Report)

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

About The Hackett Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conducts studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; business transformation practices; and oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. In addition, it offers SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.