Financial Survey: MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

MSP Recovery and CarGurus are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 18.68% 17.88% 11.12%

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $27.14 million 26.84 $3.21 million N/A N/A CarGurus $1.66 billion 1.54 $193.79 million $0.35 64.14

This table compares MSP Recovery and CarGurus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MSP Recovery and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 1 2 9 0 2.67

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $23.69, suggesting a potential upside of 5.53%. Given CarGurus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Summary

CarGurus beats MSP Recovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc. operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

