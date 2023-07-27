Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93. Approximately 3,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
Firan Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.
Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter.
About Firan Technology Group
Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.
