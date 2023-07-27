First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NYSE FAF opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

