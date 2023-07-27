First American Trust FSB Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,541,345,000 after buying an additional 3,875,615 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,825 shares of company stock worth $8,546,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its 200 day moving average is $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

