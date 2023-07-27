First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 827,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 386,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,866,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 354,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

