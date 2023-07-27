First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $247.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

First Merchants Trading Up 3.5 %

FRME traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 221,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,556. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 134,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,207,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,194,000 after acquiring an additional 103,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 137,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 45,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FRME. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

